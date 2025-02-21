Wonderful weekend weather gives way to possible record heat this coming week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We have some fantastic February weather heading our way for the weekend, so make some plans to be outside.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us through the weekend and highs will climb into the mid-70s for Saturday with a high of 80° on the way for Sunday.

High pressure arrives Sunday and will strengthen through the middle of the week and we'll see highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s along with the possibility of some record highs.

Dry conditions will continue and some gusty wind will arrive for the end of the week.

Take advantage of the nice weather and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

