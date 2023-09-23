With calm and breezy conditions, fall begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With high pressure and a dry westerly flow over our area this week, we're seeing calm conditions and warm temperatures. Surface winds will be light around 5-10 miles per hour but becoming more breezy during the afternoons.

Temperatures in Tucson will be in the high 90s and then 60s for the lows throughout the week. It's a few degrees above normal for this time of year but triple digits are out of the forecast for the weekend and start of next week.

Sierra Vista will hit highs in the low 90s and lows in the 60s.

Cochise County Friday Evening forecast

