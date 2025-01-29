Wintry weather will quickly give way to warmer weather by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our winter weather system will bring some light rain and mountain snow to southern Arizona, but it won't last long as high pressure returns for the end of the week.

Wednesday, snow levels will drop to 4,000' and some of the mountaintops could see up to 6" of accumulation.

Rain will only amount to a trace or up to 0.20" by the time the system moves east early Thursday morning.

By Friday, high pressure returns and we'll see highs in the upper 60s and that will lead us into even warmer temperatures that will have us in the mid-80s for early next week.

Talk about a roller coaster weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

