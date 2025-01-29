Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Wintry weather will quickly give way to warmer weather by the weekend

Our wintry mix of weather will bring some light rain and snow before giving way to much warmer weather for the weekend
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our winter weather system will bring some light rain and mountain snow to southern Arizona, but it won't last long as high pressure returns for the end of the week.

Wednesday, snow levels will drop to 4,000' and some of the mountaintops could see up to 6" of accumulation.

Rain will only amount to a trace or up to 0.20" by the time the system moves east early Thursday morning.

By Friday, high pressure returns and we'll see highs in the upper 60s and that will lead us into even warmer temperatures that will have us in the mid-80s for early next week.

Talk about a roller coaster weather ride!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network