Wintry weather continues into the weekend

A stormy weather pattern will stay with us going into the weekend, but quieter weather is near
Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 20:53:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our wintry weather pattern will carry us into the weekend as two more systems sweep across the Southwest.

Our best chance of rain will occur Thursday evening and Saturday.

More mountain snow is expected with snow levels dropping down to 4,500' and up to 6" of additional snow possible above 7,000'.

Temperatures will remain chilly through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40°.

Early next week, sunshine and warmer temperatures return with highs getting back into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

