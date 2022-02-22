Winter weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our next winter storm is bearing down on southern Arizona and will bring another blast of cold air along with some mountain snow.

Winter Storm Watches have been posted for Wednesday as gusty wind will combine with snow to make for some hazardous travel conditions.

As much as 10" of snow will fall on the higher mountaintops of southeastern Arizona and snow levels will drop below 4,000' as we head into Wednesday night.

Some rain will fall in the lower elevations, but most of us will see less than 0.10" of accumulation.

Highs will struggle to climb into the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday, but a nice weekend warm-up is on the way.

For now, keep the winter clothes handy!

Cuyler Diggs

