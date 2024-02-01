Watch Now
Winter weather returns to finish the week

Another strong cold front will bring a wintry finish to the week
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 20:42:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A strong cold front arrives Thursday night and will bring wind, rain, mountain snow and cold air back to southeastern Arizona.

Gusty southwest wind will usher the cold front across the Southwest throughout the day on Thursday.

Rain and mountain snow will arrive late Thursday night and stay with us through Friday along with a few rain and snow showers lingering into Saturday morning.

Rain totals will range from 0.25" to 0.75" for most lower elevations with up to a foot of snow possible above 6,500'.

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect from Thursday night through Friday night for areas above 6,500'.

Time to break out the winter wardrobe, again!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018