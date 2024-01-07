Winter weather is on the way with below freezing temps across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a calm, sunny Saturday, the weather will become more active with a new system rolling through on Sunday. Higher wind speeds, mountain snow and rain are expected to come in this weather system. After, on Monday and Tuesday, freezing cold temperatures will follow. Some areas like Willcox will have low temperatures in the teens. Tucson and Sierra Vista will have lows in the 20s for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 40s for Tucson and Sierra Vista.

Chances for more showers are expected on Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week.

