Winter weather is here, what areas can expect freezing temps before the weekend

Possible widespread freezing temps Friday and Saturday morning in Tucson
Winter weather is here in southern Arizona
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 07:54:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Watches, warnings and advisories! Winter weather is here in southern Arizona.

It will be colder the next two mornings, including freezing temperatures around Tucson metro. A stronger system is set to arrive Sunday into early Monday morning with much lower snow levels, and a possible widespread hard freeze for most of the area Monday night.

Stay with KGUN9 for weather updates as we track our next storm system.

Tucson will reach a high near 54 degrees today. Sierra Vista will be near 47 degrees.

