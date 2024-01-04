Winter weather is here, what areas can expect freezing temps before the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Watches, warnings and advisories! Winter weather is here in southern Arizona.
It will be colder the next two mornings, including freezing temperatures around Tucson metro. A stronger system is set to arrive Sunday into early Monday morning with much lower snow levels, and a possible widespread hard freeze for most of the area Monday night.
Stay with KGUN9 for weather updates as we track our next storm system.
Tucson will reach a high near 54 degrees today. Sierra Vista will be near 47 degrees.
