Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Tucson and surrounding areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winter system moving through Southern Arizona will bring impacts beginning early Saturday morning.

The system will bring valley rain and mountain snow with snow accumulation at 4,000'.

The system will linger around most of Saturday before moving out of the area by Sunday.

Low temps in the upper-30s before things warm up, though still cool with highs in the upper-40s, low-50s.

A winter advisory from the National Weather Service will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and lasting until 7 p.m.

