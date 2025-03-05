Winter-like weather is on the way for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some nice weather will be with us before more wild winter-like weather arrives for the end of the week.

Wednesday will bring high temperatures near 80° before more wind, chilly air, showers and snow arrive to finish the week.

Thursday, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s as gusty wind creates more elevated wildfire risk and blowing dust.

This first system will bring a slight chance of showers and some snow down to about 7,000' with only light accumulation expected.

Friday will bring a better chance of rain and snow with snow levels expected to drop as low as 4,000' with up to 8" of accumulation possible above 7,000'.

Friday, high temperatures will drop into the 50s before recovering into the 60s and 70s for the weekend.

Get those winter clothes ready!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

