Winter-like weather arrives to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A winter-like storm is moving closer to Arizona and will bring breezy conditions, light rain, some mountain snow and much colder air for the end of the week.

One round of moisture arrives late Wednesday and another round of moisture arrives Thursday.

Rain totals will be light and amount to between 0.10" and 0.25" for most southern Arizona locations.

Snow levels will drop to 6,500' and bring 1 to 3" of snow to the mountaintops of southeastern Arizona along with a bit more accumulation for the White Mountains.

High temperatures will fall into the lower 60s to bring the week to a close and overnight lows will likely drop into the upper 30s over the weekend.

Get ready to bundle-up to finish the week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

