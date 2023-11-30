Winter-like weather arrives for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wintry mix of weather arrives for the end of the week and will have us feeling chilly through the weekend.

Some light rain will be possible through Friday night and bring anywhere from 0.10" to 0.40" of rain to the lower elevations.

Snow levels will drop to 6,000' as we go into Thursday morning and, by early Saturday morning, we could see up to 3" of snow on the mountaintops.

The storm moves east over the weekend and will keep us chilly with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.

Nice weather returns early next week with highs in the 70s along with plenty of sunshine.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

