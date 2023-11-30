Watch Now
Winter-like weather arrives for the end of the week

A wintery mix of weather arrives for the end of the week
Posted at 7:17 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 21:17:08-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wintry mix of weather arrives for the end of the week and will have us feeling chilly through the weekend.

Some light rain will be possible through Friday night and bring anywhere from 0.10" to 0.40" of rain to the lower elevations.

Snow levels will drop to 6,000' as we go into Thursday morning and, by early Saturday morning, we could see up to 3" of snow on the mountaintops.

The storm moves east over the weekend and will keep us chilly with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.

Nice weather returns early next week with highs in the 70s along with plenty of sunshine.

Cuyler Diggs

