Winter-like temperatures return to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another blast of cold air will have us feeling more like winter through the middle of the week.

For Tuesday, highs will drop into the upper 50s and overnight lows will drop below freezing as we go into Wednesday morning.

Freeze Watches have already been posted for Wednesday morning, including the Tucson metro area, where temperatures are expected to drop to freezing or just below.

A big warming trend returns for the end of the week with highs climbing close to 90° for Easter.

Our weather roller coaster ride continues!

