Windy with scattered morning showers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold front is pushing east into the region this morning, bringing strong southwest winds, and scattered showers.

Morning showers will clear rapidly from west to east by late morning, but gusty winds will continue through late in the day, and again on Wednesday.

Unsettled conditions continue thru the end of the work week with chances for a few more showers especially Wednesday night and Thursday.

Cooler temperatures will prevail today through Friday. Breezy conditions will also persist

through much of the mid to late week period.

Meteorologist April Madison

