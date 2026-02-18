Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Windy with possible light showers

Strong southwest winds today ahead of another round of cooler air and spotty showers
Unsettled weather continues through Friday
Windy with spotty late day showers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind will be the primary weather concern today, with spotty showers late in the afternoon and night.

Precipitation will stay mostly north, with a few light showers possible late today into early Thursday morning.

Southwest winds will pick up between 15-30 mph, gusting 35-40 mph. Expect patchy blowing dust through the evening hours.

Unsettle weather continues for the remainder of the work week with breezy winds and daily chances for rain and snow.

Cool temperatures continue through Friday with a warming trend to
follow.

Meteorologist April Madison

