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Windy with a slight chance for showers and storms

Another day of strong and gusty winds, with a slight chance for isolated showers and storms
Strong and gusty winds return, with a chance for rain
Another windy day, with a slight chance for showers
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, with southerly winds picking up again this afternoon. Expect winds 20-30 mph, gusting in the 40s.

There is a slight 20-30% chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, which will keep enough moisture around to limit fire weather concerns.

High temperatures will be below normal today and Tuesday.

After Tuesday temperatures are expected to be around normal with the potential for another round of breezy winds Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

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