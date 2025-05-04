Watch Now
Windy weekend with cooler temperatures before a warm week

Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a windy weekend in southern Arizona! A Pacific system is passing through, impacting the southwest and bringing strong winds on Sunday. A fire weather warning is issued for east of Tucson and is set to expire on Sunday evening.

Temperatures for Tucson on Sunday will be in the 80s and Sierra Vista will be in the 70s. But by the end of next week, Tucson will see temperatures in the high 90s and Sierra Vista in the high 80s.

Cochise County Forecast May 3

