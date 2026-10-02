Windy weekend and warmer days ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Happy Friday! Southern Arizona will have temperatures gradually warming and the humidity trending lower. Tucson’s average high for Oct. 2 is 91 degrees, and temperatures today will be near normal in and around the city, while areas west of Tucson run a few degrees warmer. A backdoor cold front moving in from the east will keep temperatures cooler in parts of eastern Arizona. The bigger story today will be the wind, with easterly gusts of 30-40 mph possible, especially in southern Cochise County and the Gila River Valley. Winds will be strongest from late morning into early afternoon before easing somewhat, then picking up again overnight.

Breezy to windy conditions will continue through the weekend, with Sunday expected to be another particularly windy day. Most areas can expect easterly winds of 15-25 mph, with stronger gusts possible at times, especially at higher elevations. The winds could create some minor nuisance impacts, so be prepared for blowing dust and difficult conditions for high-profile vehicles in the windiest spots. By Monday, the pressure gradient should weaken and winds should ease. After that, the warmup becomes more noticeable as high pressure remains in control, with above-normal temperatures spreading across the region by the middle of next week.

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