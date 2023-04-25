Windy, dry weather returns with critical wildfire danger

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Critical wildfire conditions return to southeastern Arizona as gusty wind combines with low humidity.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties where wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

For the end of the week, the wind will settle down and temperatures will start to climb.

Highs will jump back into the upper 90s, this weekend, as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Our first 100° day of the year may not be too far away!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

