Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy, dry weather returns with critical wildfire danger

Warmer weather returns for the end of the week
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 22:56:08-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Critical wildfire conditions return to southeastern Arizona as gusty wind combines with low humidity.

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening for portions of Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties where wind gusts could reach 45 mph.

For the end of the week, the wind will settle down and temperatures will start to climb.

Highs will jump back into the upper 90s, this weekend, as high pressure builds over the Southwest.

Our first 100° day of the year may not be too far away!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018