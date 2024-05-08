Windy, dry weather keeps wildfire risk high

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, windy weather will stay with us through the end of the week and will continue to keep our wildfire risk high.

Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph will combine with extremely low humidity levels to finish the week and it looks like this trend will continue into next week, as well.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90° until we reach the weekend.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 50s to keep us nice and cool at night.

Typical May weather is hear and we still don't see a good chance of rain in our forecast for the next week or two.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

