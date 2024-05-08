Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Windy, dry weather keeps wildfire risk high

Our dry, windy weather pattern will keep wildfire risk elevated all the way into next week
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 20:58:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry, windy weather will stay with us through the end of the week and will continue to keep our wildfire risk high.

Wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph will combine with extremely low humidity levels to finish the week and it looks like this trend will continue into next week, as well.

High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to near 90° until we reach the weekend.

Overnight lows will continue to drop into the 50s to keep us nice and cool at night.

Typical May weather is hear and we still don't see a good chance of rain in our forecast for the next week or two.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018