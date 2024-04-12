Watch Now
Windy, cooler weather returns to southern Arizona

Gusty wind and cooler temperatures will be the trend through the weekend and into the start of next week
Posted at 5:57 PM, Apr 11, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After officially reaching 90° for the first time this year, in Tucson, we will quickly return to another cooling trend.

A couple of weak weather systems will pass to our north and bring windy, cooler conditions back to southern Arizona.

This weekend, high temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s with 70s arriving for Monday.

We are not forecasting any rain or snow, but the gusty wind will continue through the middle of next week.

April is typically our windiest month of the year and it is going to live up to its reputation over the next several days.

Cuyler Diggs

