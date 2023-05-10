Windy, cooler air returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system will bring cooler air and lots of wind back to southern Arizona.

Critical wildfire conditions will return and Red Flag Warnings have been posted for much of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s as the system passes, but the cool down won't last long.

This weekend, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s with a chance of thunderstorms arriving as early as Saturday night and continuing into early next week.

A little rain for Mother's Day would be nice!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

