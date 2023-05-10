Watch Now
Windy, cooler air returns to southern Arizona

A chance of thunderstorms returns this weekend
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 21:07:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another low pressure system will bring cooler air and lots of wind back to southern Arizona.

Critical wildfire conditions will return and Red Flag Warnings have been posted for much of southeastern Arizona.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s as the system passes, but the cool down won't last long.

This weekend, temperatures will climb back into the lower 90s with a chance of thunderstorms arriving as early as Saturday night and continuing into early next week.

A little rain for Mother's Day would be nice!

Cuyler Diggs

