Windy conditions remain for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another windy weekend for southern Arizona as a fire weather warning continues through Sunday at 8pm. Breezy conditions will continue into the weekend and Monday as a system passes through our area.

High temperatures will be around normal at the beginning of next week before warming up into the triple digits for Tucson by the end of next week.

Sierra Vista will be in the mid to high 90s by the end of next week.

Cochise County Forecast May 17

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

