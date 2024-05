TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny, warm and dry conditions will continue through the weekend as a system off the northwest coast flows through the Great Plains the weekend. A fire weather warning will be in effect until 7pm on Sunday.

We'll stick with the 90s for Sunday but Tucson will take a dip into the mid-80s for the work week. Sierra Vista will be in the 80s the rest of the week.

Cochise County Forecast May 4

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS