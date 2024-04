TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will see temperatures drop and winds pick up on Monday, with highs only reaching the low-70s for much of the area.

Winds gusts will be stronger in Cochise County, reaching up to 40 mph in some areas.

The rest of this week will be sunny and warm, with Tucson highs reaching the 90s by Wednesday or Thursday.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 4.14.24

