Winds ramp up, temperatures drop to end this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big weather changes are on the way.

On Thursday, we'll see slight cooling and strong afternoon winds.

Friday our temperatures fall even further, down to around 80 degrees in Tucson, with a chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms and high-elevation mountain snow.

We'll also see stronger winds and the chance for blowing dust.

Saturday, as the rain exits, even colder temperatures will follow with Tucson's high dropping into the mid-70s. A Freeze Watch is in place for low-lying areas across Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties, which could all see overnight temperatures drop to 32 degrees.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 10.16.24

