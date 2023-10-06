Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Wind and heat increase to finish the week

A slight chance of rain returns to southern Arizona
Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 21:52:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind and heat will increase throughout southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Friday, high temperatures will get close to 100° before falling back into the lower 90s for the weekend.

A gusty east wind will blow and keep our overnight lows near 70° as we go into Saturday morning.

We'll also see a slight chance of showers from Friday all the way into Sunday.

The weather will provide us with many things to keep track of over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018