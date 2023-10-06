Wind and heat increase to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wind and heat will increase throughout southern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Friday, high temperatures will get close to 100° before falling back into the lower 90s for the weekend.

A gusty east wind will blow and keep our overnight lows near 70° as we go into Saturday morning.

We'll also see a slight chance of showers from Friday all the way into Sunday.

The weather will provide us with many things to keep track of over the next few days!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

