Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Wind and cooler temperatures return

Elevated wildfire danger returns to southeastern Arizona
Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 22:54:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures are on the way, but we'll have some more wind to bring the cooler air back to the region.

An increase in wind will bring an increase in wildfire danger for the middle of the week.

Some wind gusts will reach 30 to 35 mph as we go into Wednesday afternoon, so exercise extreme caution with any items that may cause a spark.

Slightly cooler temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018