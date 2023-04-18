Wind and cooler temperatures return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures are on the way, but we'll have some more wind to bring the cooler air back to the region.

An increase in wind will bring an increase in wildfire danger for the middle of the week.

Some wind gusts will reach 30 to 35 mph as we go into Wednesday afternoon, so exercise extreme caution with any items that may cause a spark.

Slightly cooler temperatures will stay with us through the end of the week.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

