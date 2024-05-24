Wildfire risk increases going into Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will remain close to average to finish the week, but gusty wind will combine with extremely low humidity to produce more high wildfire risk.

Friday, high temperatures will climb into the mid-90s before falling into the lower 90s for Saturday.

The temperature drop will be nice but will come with the price of more gusty wind.

The rest of Memorial Day weekend will bring a warming trend that will have our highs near 100° on Monday.

We're still on track to see our first 100° day of the year, in Tucson, on Monday.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

