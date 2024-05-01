Watch Now
Wildfire risk climbs as wind returns

Wildfire risk increases as gusty wind and dry conditions return for the rest of the week
Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 20:31:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures and more wind will return to southern Arizona as we turn towards the end of the week.

We still don't see any rain in our forecast, but we do see occasional gusty wind which will keep our wildfire danger elevated.

Wednesday and Sunday look to be the days that will bring the highest wind speeds.

For Wednesday, wind speeds will run close to 20 mph while Sunday will bring stronger wind that will be closer to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

