Wildfire risk climbs as wind returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly cooler temperatures and more wind will return to southern Arizona as we turn towards the end of the week.

We still don't see any rain in our forecast, but we do see occasional gusty wind which will keep our wildfire danger elevated.

Wednesday and Sunday look to be the days that will bring the highest wind speeds.

For Wednesday, wind speeds will run close to 20 mph while Sunday will bring stronger wind that will be closer to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures will stay with us through the weekend.

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

