Wildfire danger remains high through next week

Posted at 6:17 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 21:17:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot, dry, windy weather will keep wildfire danger high over the next several days and temperatures are about to get much hotter.

Highs will stay in the low 100s to finish the week, but heat will build late in the weekend and likely boost highs over 110° early next week.

Along with the heat, we will continue to experience some gusty wind across southeastern Arizona and this will keep us really dry.

As we look into next week, we still don't see any good indication of monsoon developing.

For now, we'll have to be careful with fire danger and extreme heat!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

