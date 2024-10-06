While it's officially autumn, southern Arizona still feels the heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extreme heat continues throughout the rest of the weekend and beginning of the work week. Strong high pressure surrounds southern Arizona for most of the next week.

Temperatures will start to cool down slightly into the 90s in Tucson by the middle of next week. Sierra Vista will dip into the 80s by the end of next week. There is a small chance for moisture by next Saturday, but throughout the rest of this weekend, rain chances will be dry.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 5

