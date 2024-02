TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will stay dry and sunny over the next several days, with Tucson's daytime highs warming to well above average on Monday and Tuesday.

The middle of this week will likely bring cooler temperatures and stronger winds, before another warm-up for the end of this week.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 2.18.24

