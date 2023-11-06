Where is Fall? Heat hits or breaks records this weekend in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures are well above average for this time of year. In Tucson, we're expecting highs in the 90s for at least a few more days.

Mid-week we'll see a pattern change, with winds picking up and temperatures dropping to near average by Wednesday. Expect sunny skies for the next several days.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.5.23

