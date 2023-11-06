Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Where is Fall? Heat hits or breaks records this weekend in Southern Arizona

Posted at 6:07 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 20:07:48-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures are well above average for this time of year. In Tucson, we're expecting highs in the 90s for at least a few more days.

Mid-week we'll see a pattern change, with winds picking up and temperatures dropping to near average by Wednesday. Expect sunny skies for the next several days.

- Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 11.5.23

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Ryan Fish is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 and comes to the Sonoran Desert from California’s Central Coast after working as a reporter, sports anchor and weather forecaster in Santa Barbara. Ryan grew up in the Chicago suburbs, frequently visiting family in Tucson. Share your story ideas and important issues with Ryan by emailing ryan.fish@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018