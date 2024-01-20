Welcome rain soon returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend, we transition into a cooler weather pattern that will include some welcome rain and mountain snow.

The best chance of rain will occur from Sunday into Wednesday with the most rain occurring Sunday and Tuesday.

Some areas could see between 1 and 2" of rain through the middle of the week.

Snow levels will only drop to 7,500' and no significant snowfall is expected below 8,000', but areas above 8,000' could see up to 10" of snow through Wednesday.

High temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows falling into the low to mid-40s through the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend and enjoy the rain when it arrives!

