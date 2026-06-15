Welcome Monsoon 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A chance for storms on this first day of Monsoon 2026!

Morning showers will gradually clear, then IF we get enough solar heating, we'll see another chance for more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Showers and thunderstorms across much of southeast Arizona will be mostly focused from Tucson south and east for the remainder of the work week.

Otherwise, breezy afternoons with temperatures near normal through the forecast period.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

