TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next weather system. Expect gusty afternoon conditions with mostly clear skies.

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures with chances for afternoon rain. Mountains in the Tucson area could see 3-6 inches of snow above 6,000 feet through Friday, while the White Mountains could see up to 14 inches.

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast 3.13.24

