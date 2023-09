TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County looks to begin the week dry with no chances of rain on Monday going into Tuesday.

Morning temperatures between 57 and 64 degrees for much of the county before things warm up to the upper 80s, lower 90s. That trend will continue through the week.

Monsoon activity looks to be limited as well. Most activity Sunday and Monday will be to our north or along the Arizona-New Mexico border.

