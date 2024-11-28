We can be thankful for nice Thanksgiving weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will carry us through Thanksgiving weekend along with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

For Thanksgiving, highs will climb into the lower 70s with plenty of high clouds continuing to stream through the skies over southern Arizona.

As we go through the weekend, we'll see high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to near 80° for Saturday and Sunday.

Warmer than average temperatures will remain with us through the middle of next week along with some more high clouds.

Enjoy the nice weather and... Happy Thanksgiving!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

