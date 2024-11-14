We are feeling the warm before the weekend storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm temperatures will continue through the end of the week before a wintry mix of weather arrives over the weekend.

We'll see highs in the mid-80s, Thursday, drop all the way into the lower 60s by Sunday.

Gusty wind arrives ahead of the system for Friday and Saturday along with some moisture that arrives early Sunday morning.

The moisture will bring rain and mountain snow to southeastern Arizona with 6" of snow possible above 6,000' and snow levels dropping down to around 5,000'.

Rain totals will be heaviest in the higher elevations to the south and southeast of Tucson where over a half-inch could fall.

In Tucson and vicinity, most rain totals will be in the 0.25" to 0.50" range.

The storm moves east Monday afternoon and leaves behind some chilly air with highs in the low to mid-60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

There will be some big wardrobe changes between now and the end of the weekend!

