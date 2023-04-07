Warming up for Easter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easter weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and soon be followed by our first 90° temperatures of the year as we go into next week.

Typical afternoon breezes will be found throughout southern Arizona through the weekend, but windy conditions return for the middle of next week as another weather system clips the area.

By next Friday, we'll see highs drop back into the upper 70s.

Happy Easter and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

