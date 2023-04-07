Watch Now
Warming up for Easter

First 90° weather of the year is coming soon
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:17:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Easter weekend will bring plenty of sunshine and warmth.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and soon be followed by our first 90° temperatures of the year as we go into next week.

Typical afternoon breezes will be found throughout southern Arizona through the weekend, but windy conditions return for the middle of next week as another weather system clips the area.

By next Friday, we'll see highs drop back into the upper 70s.

Happy Easter and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

