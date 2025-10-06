Warming trend this week, rain chances return by weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A stretch of warmer-than-normal weather is on the way as temperatures steadily climb through the work week.

Highs are expected to run 4 to 8 degrees above average by the weekend, thanks to a shift in the weather pattern. The broad trough that brought cooler conditions over the past weekend is moving out, making way for a southwesterly flow and rising mid-level heights as a ridge builds in from the west.

In simpler terms: expect more sunshine and warmer afternoons over the next few days.

While most of the week will stay dry, moisture will start to creep back in late in the week. That means more cloud cover and a slight chance of a few showers as we head into Friday. Rain chances will increase a bit more over the weekend.

