Warmest temperatures of the year arrive

90° is likely before we enter another cooling trend for the weekend
Posted at 4:46 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 19:46:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will allow heat to build across southern Arizona for Thursday.

In Tucson, we're still on track to see our first 90° day of the year before another cooling trend kicks into gear for the weekend.

A weak system will pass to our north and bring gusty wind back to the region for Friday.

This system will also bring our high temperatures back into the low to mid-80s for the weekend.

For the first time in several weeks, we don't see any potential for rain or snow going through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

Don't forget your sunscreen!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

