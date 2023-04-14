Warmer with less wind to start the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures have dropped and the wind has calmed a bit on Friday--though it is still breezy and occasionally gusty, especially south and east of Tucson.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-80s and sunny skies across Southern Arizona.

But Sunday and Monday, we'll feel even more of a warm-up, as high pressure builds and brings us back to near 90 degrees in Tucson with breezy conditions. We'll see another cool down during the middle of next week, but our general pattern will stay dry and mostly sunny.

Ryan Fish

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County forecast 4.14.23

