Warmer weekend ahead with calm weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday and another weather system will bring gusty winds starting Sunday through Tuesday.

Low temperatures in Tucson will be in the 50s and the lows in Sierra Vista will be in the 40s. We'll see highs in Tucson in the 80s for the weekend. Sierra Vista will be in the 70s through Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 27

