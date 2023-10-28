Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Warmer weekend ahead with calm weather

CochiseCountyWEBWX.00_01_07_23.Still001.jpg
Posted at 10:44 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 01:44:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday and another weather system will bring gusty winds starting Sunday through Tuesday.

Low temperatures in Tucson will be in the 50s and the lows in Sierra Vista will be in the 40s. We'll see highs in Tucson in the 80s for the weekend. Sierra Vista will be in the 70s through Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast Oct 27

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9. She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018