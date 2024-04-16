Warmer weather returns to southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure is building across southern Arizona and will have us feeling more heat to finish the week.

Highs will return to the lower 90s with overnight lows climbing back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday, gusty wind will return as some slightly cooler air returns for Saturday along with a quick return to the 90s to finish the weekend.

Monday, in Tucson, we could see our first 95° day of the year before another round of gusty wind and cooler temperatures arrive for the middle of the week.

A typical southern Arizona April weather pattern seems to have finally arrived!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

Cochise County Forecast

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

