Warmer weather returns for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our latest stormy weather pattern will move east and make way for a warmer stretch of weather going into the end of the week.

By Thursday, high temperatures will quickly climb back into the lower 80s and stay in that range to start the weekend.

Easter will bring the passage of another cold front in the late morning and early afternoon.

This cold front will bring more gusty wind, rain, mountain snow and chilly air that will stay with us into the beginning of next week.

The weather roller coaster ride continues!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

