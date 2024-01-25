Watch Now
Warmer weather is on the horizon

Highs climb back into the 70s but more stormy weather will soon follow
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 20:20:40-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A weak system will pass north of our area and keep us cool along with bringing a little more light snow to the mountains late Thursday.

This weekend, high pressure returns and we'll see highs climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Early next week, we get even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s along with overnight lows returning to the upper 40s.

However, we do see another switch back to stormy weather for the end of next week which could include some more rain and mountain snow.

Get those outdoor activities in this weekend and early next week!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

