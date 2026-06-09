Warmer weather, but storm chances ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona will stay hotter than normal through midweek, with temperatures running a few degrees above average Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some of the warmest spots will see a moderate heat risk, so anyone spending time outdoors should take extra precautions. Breezy afternoons are also expected, while clouds and moisture moving in from the south could linger after producing a few lightning strikes in parts of southeastern Arizona early Tuesday.

The weather pattern begins to shift later this week as more moisture moves into the area. That could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms as early as Thursday, with rain chances increasing slightly through the weekend. The best chance for storms will be in the mountains and communities near the Arizona-Mexico border, but a few areas elsewhere could also see a shower or thunderstorm.

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