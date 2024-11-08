Warmer weather arrives for Veterans Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern is changing, again, and will bring some fantastic fall weather back to southern Arizona just in time for Veterans Day weekend.

High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s by Sunday and that trend will remain with us all through next week.

Overnight lows will moderate and return to the low to mid-40s over the weekend and climb back into the upper 40s to lower 50s early in the week.

We don't see any major cold fronts heading our way until late the following weekend.

For now, make some outdoor plans and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

Cochise County Forecast

